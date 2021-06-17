1 of 20
Colourful treat to eyes at Old Souk Dubai
Image Credit: Azharul Islam/Gulf News reader
Spice up your life at the Old Souk Dubai
Image Credit: Azharul Islam/Gulf news reader
There is a lot of souvenir items like this colourful lights at Old Souk Dubai
Image Credit: Azharul Islam/Gulf News reader
It's pure delight to visit the Old Souk Dubai
Image Credit: Azharul Islam/Gulf News reader
Tourists riding the Abra adore lovely seagulls at Bur Dubai Creek
Image Credit: Azharul Islam/Gulf News reader
It's fun-filled activities for the whole family and friends at the Global Village in Dubai
Image Credit: Deepthi Hariprasad/Gulf News reader
The best view comes after the hardest climb at Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Shiladitya Sanyal/Gulf News reader
Overlooking the entire Al Ain from the top of Jebel Hafeet
Image Credit: Shaik Akram/Gulf News reader
Visit and know the culture of the Emiratis at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Village in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Shaik Akram/Gulf News reader
A beautiful glimpse of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Hammad Sohail/Gulf News reader
Discover the sweet honeybee at the Hatta Honey
Image Credit: Arjun Varier/Gulf News reader
Colourful view of Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa in Dubai
Image Credit: Fadi Abulaban/Gulf News reader
Amazing view of Emirates Twin Towers in Dubai
Image Credit: Mark Arcigal/Gulf News reader
Travelling to Dubai? Be sure to visit the tallest tower in the world called Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
A must visit tourist destination is Dubai Frame located in Zabeel Park, to see the Old and New editions of Dubai City
Image Credit: Deepthi Hariprasad/Gulf News reader
Dubai's new landmark is the Museum of the Future
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
It's good to unwind at the Last Exit in Al Khawaneej Dubai
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
A wonderful view in Love Lake Dubai
Image Credit: Mujeeb Rahiman Nariyampully/Gulf News reader
Walk through a downpour of continuous rain without getting wet at the Rain Room in Sharjah
Image Credit: Lorenzo Smith/Gulf News reader
Visit Sharjah Gold Souq for a good selection of gold jewelry designs
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader