This global achievement by Fujairah Hospital helps maintain the UAE’s role in fostering internationally accredited medical facilities in the country. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Fujairah: The Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced that Fujairah Hospital has received the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, raising the total number of EHS’s accredited hospitals to 15, with a completion rate of 88.4 per cent.

This global achievement helps maintain the UAE’s role in fostering internationally accredited medical facilities in the country. Also, such an award contributes towards strengthening the excellence of the country’s health sector and highlights its balanced management of business continuity plans, providing top-notch health-care services.

The JCI standards include 14 main standards that branch out to sub-criteria covering all health services.

A rigorous assessment process was conducted by the expert team, including field visits to the hospital to assess the health services provided in accordance with international requirements and standards, along with another assessment conducted remotely from the United States, using cutting-edge audio-visual devices. Enhancing efficiency and competitiveness

Congratulating the staff of Fujairah Hospital, Dr Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the EHS, said: “This global achievement is part of the strategic plan of the wise government to get all hospitals and health centres accredited in 2021, to be aligned with the highest international protocols and standards of leadership and innovation.”

The EHS director-general hinted that work was underway to get Umm Al Qaiwain and Dibba Al Hisn hospitals accredited before the end of 2021, thereby reaching 100 per cent of the relevant national index.

Precise WHO timeline

Dr Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of Hospitals Administration, said: “The accreditation journey was running according to a precise timeline as per World Health Organisation recommendations related to the best international indicators, standards and practices in terms of quality, as well as application of the precautionary measures and the utilisation of the latest telemedicine technologies to maintain patient safety and achieve the preventive agenda.”