Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi received the first shipment of new COVID-19 Sortovimab medication, becoming the world’s first city to receive the new treatment.

The arrival of the shipment follows a collaboration between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, GlaxoSmithKline International Biopharmaceutical Industries and Rafed, the country’s leading group procurement firm and Etihad Airways’ Cargo.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention had earlier approved the use of the new drug following the completion of the national assessment procedures and after it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and granted the emergency use

Research show that the use of Sotrovimab leads to a reduction in the number of coronavirus-related deaths by 85 per cent, when it is given at an early stage of treatment.

Sortovimab is the latest treatment option in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and potentially for its future outbreaks.

It is used for certain COVID-19 cases. The single -dose monoclonal antibody is used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and patients over 12 years. IThe treatment is also used to treat those who meet relevant criteria and are at risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms in accordance with protocols developed by the National Scientific Committee.

Studies show that Sortovimab prevents the disease from complications or death in more than 85 per cent of cases at an early stage of treatment and can also treat all known variants.

The Abu Dhabi Health Department has signed a cooperation agreement with Rafid to ensure that the drug is delivered as early as June and July 2021, making patients in the UAE among the first to receive this new treatment in the world.

The National Scientific Committee and the department have also developed treatment the drug protocols to help doctors identify critical cases and ensure that patients have access to Sortovimab, depending on the level of risk and eligibility criteria.