Abu Dhabi: The first batch from 1 million seedlings to be distributed to various establishments and individuals as part of the ‘Plant the Emirates’ national programme, has started being distributed, comprising 10,000 seedlings.

The seedlings are of different types, including ornamental plants and fruit trees, and will be distributed to Emirati homes across the country, in addition to schools, individuals, government entities, hospitals, mosques, universities, and private companies.

A dedicated website for the initiative featuring educational videos on how to plant and care for seedlings, will be launched soon.

A select group of schools, government entities, and individuals will receive seedlings based on their submitted requests and demonstrated commitment to planting and maintaining them.

‘Plant the Emirates’ aligns with the UAE’s commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural practices and actively involving the community in the agricultural production ecosystem to enhance national food security.

The distribution event for the first batch of seedlings was held by the National Agriculture Centre, Gracia Group and the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association, at Gracia Farm in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and a number of the Ministry’s officials, as well as Hamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association and Founder of Gracia Group.

Community effort

Dr Amna said: “We are delighted with the generous contribution of Gracia Group and the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association, who have provided 1 million seedlings of ornamental plants and fruit trees. This remarkable initiative strengthens our efforts to engage the community in home farming and boost agricultural production. We are confident that the community will play an increasingly active role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and greening initiatives nationwide. We appreciate this significant contribution from our key partners to enhance national food security and hope to see more private sector partners join in these efforts.”

She added: “This initiative aligns with the mission of the National Agriculture Centre, a cornerstone of the country’s agricultural efforts and an innovative platform uniting stakeholders to address agricultural challenges. By supporting national farmers and local farms, the centre aims to enhance local crop production and strengthen their role in achieving sustainable national food security.”

Fostering farming

To ensure a continuous supply of seedlings, a special committee comprising Gracia employees and volunteers has been formed to prepare the subsequent batches.

Al Hamed said: “It is our duty to contribute to the vision of our wise leadership to advance the agricultural sector, which is a collective responsibility.”

He added: “In cooperation with our strategic partners, we are committed to realising the goals of this initiative, distributing 1 million seedlings to citizens, government departments, and schools nationwide. This effort will help foster agricultural practices among all members of our society.”