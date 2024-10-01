Abu Dhabi: In a “decisive move to protect the environment”, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Tuesday said it has temporarily halted “a major construction project” on Yas Island due to repeated violations of environmental standards.
“This decision followed thorough inspections and public concerns over increased water pollution, including higher turbidity and significant changes in water quality,” EAD added on its X account.
“EAD has confirmed that the project will remain on hold until all corrective measures are implemented to meet strict environmental compliance.”