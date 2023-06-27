Dubai: Muslims across the UAE will offer special Eid prayers — also known as Salat Al Eid — on the first day of Eid Al Adha, which is marked on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Mosques and large open spaces, called "Eid musallahs, host the special prayers shortly after sunrise.
Salat Al Eid is a significant congregational prayer that takes place shortly after sunrise on the morning of the first day of Eid Al Adha, which this year falls on June 28 in the UAE.
The prayer spaces typically remain open from the Fajr prayer.
Link to daily prayer times:
These are the timings of the Eid Al Adha prayer on June 28, 2023 in the following Emirates:
Abu Dhabi: 5:53am
Dubai: 5:50am
Sharjah: 5:47am
Ajman: 5:47am
Umm Al Quwain: 5:46am
Fujairah: 5:44am
Ras Al Khaimah: 5:44am