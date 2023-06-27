1. Eid 2023: Free parking in UAE, bus and Metro timings

Find out the Dubai Metro schedule and bus timings in the UAE for the Eid break.

2. Video: Fire breaks out in Ajman residential building, brought under control

The fire erupted in Tower 02 within the Ajman One complex

3. Tom Cruise, cast of ‘M: I’ attend premiere in Abu Dhabi

Stars walk the red carpet at glittering event for film showcase

4. Explained: Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait

The first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on June 28 for most Islamic countries

5. How Priyanka Gandhi is reshaping Congress and shaking up Indian politics

From UP to Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi's trailblazing campaign takes centrestage

