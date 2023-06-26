Hollywood action star Tom Cruise, who battled a sandstorm on a horseback while saving his peer in ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One’, swapped his swashbuckling persona for a sleek tuxedo as he walked the red carpet for the UAE premiere of his film on Monday night. Frenzied chants of “we love you Tom” echoed through the indoor red carpet arena.

The glittering event — which saw the cast and crew of the film attend, including director Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff — took place at the opulent Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

The highly anticipated premiere of the latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ installment, shot in Abu Dhabi’s striking Liwa desert landscape and the Midfield Terminal which is yet to be formally opened, brought its actors back to where it all began.

The iconic ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme played in the background as he walked the red carpet. Later, the actor spent over 30 minutes there signing autographs to fans with utmost patience.

Dressed in a bespoke suit, Cruise greeted the crowd with his signature charm and an infectious smile. The actor, known for his daring stunts on screen, brought along an electrifying energy. Cruise, 61, is one of Hollywood’s bona fide movie stars standing.

“It’s beautiful to be here. I love being here and I love my fans,” the actor told reporters on the red carpet.

Talking about his famous horseback scene from the movie, Cruise said: “It was incredible to go horse back riding. My horse’s name was Zeus.”

The showcase of the seventh installment in the franchise takes off from the events shown in ‘Mission Impossible Fall Out’ with the super spy Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his crew of highly-accomplished agents having to save the world from a new threat.

US actor Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie at the Middle Eastern premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One' in Abu Dhabi on June 26. Image Credit: Gulf News\Ahmed Ramzan

Co-stars praise Cruise

Cruise’s co-stars praised him.

“Tom Cruise is a thorough gentleman,” Hayley Atwell, actress who plays Grace in the film, said at the event. “This film must be watched on the big screen.”

Simon Pegg left none in doubt about his prediction for the movie's box office success. “This is a genuine summer blockbuster material,” he said.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this film is high on stunts and will release in the UAE on July 9 with part two set for June 28, 2024, release.

“We are excited to be here in Abu Dhabi tonight … I can’t wait to see the reactions from the audiences tonight,” said McQuarrie.

Beauty of Abu Dhabi

McQuarrie said he was enamoured by the beauty of Abu Dhabi while filming ‘M: I’. “The beauty of Abu Dhabi is incredible — the desert, the people, and the airport,” he said at the event. “It wasn't challenging to make Abu Dhabi beautiful."