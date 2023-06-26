Free parking in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s transport authority - Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Monday, June 26, that parking will be free in the Emirate from June 27 until 7.59am on July 1.

No Darb Toll Gate charges

The Darb Toll Gate System in Abu Dhabi will be free from June 27 to June 30 for the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Abu Dhabi public bus services during Eid Al Adha:

As per ITC, bus services will operate according to their regular schedule, with an increase in the number of trips for regional services based on the demand during the Eid holiday.

Free public parking in Dubai

On Sunday, June 25, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that all public parking except for multi-level parking terminals will be free of charge from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30.

In the announcement, RTA also stated the changes to the operating hours of all its services during the Eid Al Adha break.

Metro and tram hours extended for Eid Al Adha public holidays

Metro Red and Green Stations on the Red Line will be operating as follows:

• From June 26 to July 1, the metro service will run from 5am to 1am (on the following day).

• On July 2, the metro timing will be from 8am to 1am (on the following day).

The Tram will operate as follows:

• From June 26 to July 1: 6am to 1am (on the following day).

•On July 2, the tram timing will be from: 9am to 1am (on the following day).

Dubai Public Bus timings

The timings of public buses within Dubai will be as follows:

• Monday to Thursday from 4.30 am to 12.30 am (on the following day).

• Friday from 5am to 1am (on the following day).

• Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 1am (on the following day).

Inter-city bus routes operating during the Eid Al Adha:

• (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta

• (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

• (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

• (E102) from Ibn Battuta to Al Mussafah

• (E201) from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain

• (E303) from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• (E307) from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• (E307A) from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah

• (E400) from the Union Station to Ajman

• (E411) from the Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from the Union Station to Fujairah.

It is important to note that Route (E100) from and to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be re-routed to Ibn Battuta Bus Station from 2pm onwards daily from June 27 to July 2.

Free public parking in Sharjah

Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge from June 28 to June 30.

However, the exemption does not apply to seven-day paid parking zones — which can be identified by the blue parking information boards. These zones have paid parking on Fridays and public holidays.

Free public parking in Ajman

Ajman Municipality announced that public parking spaces in the Emirate will be free from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30, and will resume paid parking on July 1.

Ajman public bus timings extended

According to Ajman Transport Authority, internal bus lines will be extended during the Eid Al Adha public holidays. The intercity bus routes will run from 6am to 1am.

Inter-Emirate bus timings for Eid Al Adha holidays

Ajman Transport has also announced the Inter –Emirate bus schedule for the Eid Al Adha holidays, here are the details:

• Ajman Industrial Area to Rolla, Sharjah: 7am to 12am

• Ajman to Umm Al Quwain: 7am to 10pm

• Ajman to Abu Dhabi: 7am to 7.30pm

• Abu Dhabi to Ajman: 10.30am to 9pm

• Ajman to Sharjah: 6am to 12am

• Ajman to Ras Al Khaimah: 7.30am to 9.30pm

• Ajman to Dubai: 5.45am to 10.45am

• Dubai to Ajman: 7am to 12am.

Ras Al Khaimah public bus schedule for Eid Al Adha

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced on Monday, June 26 that internal bus timings in the Emirate will run from 6am to 12.15am.