Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wished the people of the UAE and the peoples of all Arab and Islamic countries a happy and blessed Eid Al Adha.
The Vice President took to Twitter to wish Muslims a happy and safe Eid Al Adha and asked Allah Almighty to accept their obedience and prayers.
“A happy Eid to the people of the UAE and all peoples of Arab and Islamic countries, May Allah bless us with a happy and safe Eid,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a message on Twitter on Tuesday.
“Today, Muslims stand united in Arafa in one prayers, asking Allah for his mercy, forgiveness and a place in paradise,” Sheikh Mohammed added.