Dubai: Children from low-income families were given a special treat through the “Their Joy is Eid” initiative, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) joined forces with the Big Heart Foundation to make a heartwarming impact on the lives of the young beneficiaries.
'Their Joy is Eid'
As part of the initiative, 40 volunteers from GDRFA took children on a shopping spree for new Eid clothing.
The “Their Joy is Eid” initiative is aimed at spreading happiness among underprivileged children during this significant religious festival by presenting them with new clothes.
This gesture not only fulfills a traditional aspect of the festival but also strengthens the children’s sense of community, belonging, and self-worth, reassuring them that they are valued members of society.
The initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to social responsibility and aligns with its mission to sustain community engagement, GDRFA stressed.
Community contribution
Through programmes such as this, GDRFA aspires to actively participate in enhancing the roles of all societal segments and contribute positively to the community.
Brig Gen. Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector, said: “The launch of the ‘Their Joy is Eid’ initiative is an integral part of the GDRFA’s strategy, which is founded on collaborating with various institutions to augment the quality of social life and establish a cohesive and stable social environment.
“This encourages us to continually engage and organise events that promote and actualise this vision,” he stated.