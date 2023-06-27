Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority (ADCDA) has issued a warning to residents against the use of unauthorised fireworks in order to avoid the risk of physical injuries and fire.
Ahead of Eid Al Adha celebrations, the authority has also issued safety and emergency preparedness guidelines to ensure the wellbeing of the community during the holidays.
Illegal fireworks, the ADCDA stressed, do not only endanger its users, but also may cause injuries, fires and damage to property.
Parents urged
Parents are also urged to closely monitor their children and take greater responsibility in making them aware of the dangers of fireworks and to keep their children safe.
The agency also reminded the public to adhere to safety and safety regulations by providing hand extinguishers, fire blanket and first-aid kit at homes.
Cooperation
Residents are also urged to cooperate with civil defence teams to immediately report any emergency — on the 999 hotline.
They also urged drivers to clear the road for emergency vehicles, fire trucks, rescue and ambulance teams and not to crowd at accident sites.
Home, car fire extinguishers
Vehicle guidelines include conducting regular maintenance, checking tyre air pressure and adhering to specified load limits, ensuring availability of fire extinguishers that comply with approved safety standards and adherence to precautionary measures and general safety instructions.
For homes, community members are advised to ensure provision of fire extinguishers, fire blankets and first aid kits, conduct routine maintenance to ensure safety of gas pipes and smoke detectors, turn off electricity before travelling and close gas cylinders securely and store them away from direct sunlight.
General guidelines for communities include ensuring compliance with ADCDA directives, yield right-of-way to emergency response vehicles and avoid gathering or crowding at accident sites.