Dubai: Eid Al Adha holidays in the UAE will begin from June 27 and if you are gearing up for the long break, you can welcome the holiday by attending free firework shows at Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Dubai Festival City Mall

On the second night of Eid, which is June 29, you will be able to witness the Eid Al Adha fireworks, along with the Imagine waterfront light show, which is an immersive laser, light, and fountain show.

Both the fireworks and waterfront exhibition will start at 8pm. You will be able to view it from the Festival Bay at the mall.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, Crescent Road.

Timings: If you plan to stay on at the mall after the fireworks, it stays open till 1am during public holidays and on the weekends.

How to get there using public transport:

Metro and bus:



You can take the Metro to get to the Emirates Metro station (Red line). Then take the F08 Feeder Bus from the Emirates Metro Bus Stop – 02 to Dubai Festival City Mall. The bus will first stop at ‘Dubai Festival City, Festival Centre Bus Station 1’ and then at ‘Dubai Festival City, Marks and Spencer Bus Station 1’. The second bus station is located closer to the location of the fireworks.

By Abra:



If you want to reach the Festival Bay area directly, where the fireworks and light show will be held, you can get there via an abra. Here’s how:



First, take an abra from the Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station heading towards Dubai Festival City Marine Transport Station. The abra will drop off passengers near the Festival Bay area.



The trip takes six minutes and it only costs Dh2.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

From June 27 to July 1, you can also enjoy five days of free firework shows at the amusement park.



The fireworks display will start at 9pm.

Entry fees for Dubai Parks and Resorts

The firework show at Dubai Parks and Resorts is free, however visitors must pay for tickets to enter the theme park.

Dubai Parks and Resorts comprises of five theme parks, and visitors have to pay for a ticket to each park. The cost for a single ticket is Dh330, and children under the age of three can enter for free.

Visitors can also enter two parks with one ticket, the cost for which starts from Dh395 per person.

Five theme parks inside Dubai Parks and Resorts

1. Legoland Dubai

2. Legoland Water Park

3. Motiongate Dubai

4. Riverland Dubai

5. Neon Galaxy

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), opposite Palm Jebel Ali.

Timings: Fireworks start at 9pm. The park timings are from 10am to 11pm.

How to get there

By car:

Take the E11 Highway (Sheikh Zayed Road), past Dubai Marina and Jebel Ali heading towards Abu Dhabi. Next, take ‘Exit 5 Dubai Parks and Resorts’. Once you take the exit, you will enter the parking lot for the theme park. Parking is free for visitors.