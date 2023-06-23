Fireworks in the UAE

In Dubai you can head to Dubai Parks and Resorts, which is hosting five days of fireworks in celebration of Eid Al Adha. Riverland Dubai is free to enter, so all you need to do is get there and enjoy the show for free. The displays will start at 9pm, daily from June 27 to July 1.

Dubai Festival City Mall will also have spectacular fireworks on the second night of Eid, expected to fall on June 29. While there, don’t forget to enjoy the Imagine show, the regular record-breaking show featuring lasers, lights, water, fire and visual effects at Dubai Festival City.

File image of fireworks at Yas Island

For Abu Dhabi residents, Yas Bay will host a fireworks display from June 28 to June 30 at 9pm daily. Marsana, the waterfront promenade on Hudayriyat Island, will also have Eid-special fireworks displays on June 29 at 9pm.

DUBAI

Explore Dinos

Take your little one to explore Dino Quest at OliOli. Kids will discover the history of dinosaurs, create and take home their own unique fossils and even dig up dinosaur bones.

Mega celebration at IMG Worlds

The Summerfest Mega Celebration at IMG Worlds of Adventure is from June 24 to September 30, and promises a fun-filled Eid celebration which includes a PUBG MOBILE experience. In addition to meet and greets, guests will have a chance to get close and personal with IMG’s Dinosaurs, Roaming Phoenix, Fairy Wings and Mirror Man allowing for that perfect selfie. There will also be IMG character parades, featuring interactive dance routines.

Five-day Eid festival at Souk Al Marfa

Souk Al Marfa in Dubai will hold a five-day festival during the Eid Al Adha weekend. Shoppers need not concern themselves about tiring of shopping in the summer heat at the fully air-conditioned indoor market. Located on Dubai Islands, the festival will be a treat for younger kids with fun performances and an arts and crafts workshop. There will also be major shopping discounts.

Souk Al Marfa Image Credit: Supplied

Child-friendly events at Festival Plaza

Festival Plaza in Dubai has also announced an exciting line-up of entertainment and activities for Eid Al Adha, from June 28 to July 1. From TikTok dancers and circus acts to roaming magicians and a kids’ workshop, this destination is all about child-friendly activities throughout the long weekend.

Party at Soho Garden

Internationally acclaimed American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Kid Ink and Saudi-American hip hop rapper, $kinny are set to perform live at Black in Soho Garden Meydan on June 28 and 29. Tickets cost Dh200 and are available at the door.

Party at The Pointe

Social Distrikt at The Pointe will feature live performances by Arab stars Noel Kharman and Harget Kart. Popular band Harget Kart will perform live on June 29 from 9pm onwards, and tickets are available starting from Dh120 per person which includes a complimentary beverage.

The party will continue with Raks w Faksh in collaboration with Disco Misr every Saturday from 10pm to 3am, featuring throwback Arabic tunes from the 90s to the 2000s. Tickets are priced at Dh100 per person.

SHARJAH

Eid Al Adha at Al Heera beach

Visitors to the Al Heera Beach can catch daily performances from June 28 to 30. On June 28, the Liwa band will deliver four performances between 6pm and 9.30pm, alongside an Acrobat Show. On June 29, Al Madhyama band will stage four performances along with a Mobile Robot Show, which is going to capture young imaginations. On the last day of Eid on June 30, Al Harbiya will perform four shows alongside the Chair Balance Show.

Folk performances at Al Qasba and Al Majaz

With the reopening of the Sharjah Musical Fountain in Al Majaz Waterfront, families and tourists looking to immerse themselves in the folk customs and traditions associated with Eid Al Adha can head to Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront. Traditional bands, including Al Harbiya (on June 28), Al Madhyama (on June 29), and Liwa (on June 30), will deliver lively performances of popular songs, with two shows scheduled each day.

Eid celebrations in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

The shows at Al Qasba will take place at 6pm and 7pm, while at Al Majaz Waterfront, they will be held at 8.30pm and 9.30pm. Additionally, children will be entertained with a play called "Atrasa", in collaboration with the "Modern Theatre" band, which emphasises the significance of time in our daily lives and how to utilise it to achieve our goals. Performances will be held at Al Qasba Theater on the second, third, and fourth days of Eid at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Celebrations at Khorfakkan beach

Those celebrating Eid Al Adha in the picturesque eastern town of Khorfakkan can head to the town’s serene beach to watch the Al Harbiya perform three shows from 6pm to 9.30pm, June 28 - 30. Special shows like Beach Man on June 28, Mirrors on June 29, and Comedy Duo on June 30, will also be featured three times each at 5.30pm, 6.45pm, and 9pm.

ABU DHABI

Live entertainment at Yas Mall

Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi is starting Eid celebrations this weekend (June 22 to July 1) with live entertainment and a host of activities at Town Square, including a kid’s arts and crafts, gahwa caricature, and henna art. Musicians will entertain shoppers and create an enchanting ambiance with live oud music and an energetic DJ. There will also be a Ayallah show, while traditional Harbeyah dancers will put on a show three times a day.

Eid Play zone in Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island will feature an Eid Play Zone as part of its kid-friendly Eid activations. The themed play area will be open to visitors starting this weekend, from June 23 to July 1.

Puppet show and major discounts

Deerfields Mall will host an exceptional puppet show during the Eid celebrations, providing children with an enriching experience while entertaining them. The show will run in two sets, each lasting 30 minutes, allowing ample opportunities for families to attend and participate in the magic.

Starting from June 27, shoppers can enjoy an extraordinary shopping extravaganza with discounts of up to 90 per cent across various stores. The mall's operating hours have been extended until 1 am, while restaurants will remain open until 2 am. Furthermore, visitors can look forward to captivating performances, cultural activations, and engaging kids' workshops.

RAS AL KHAIMAH