Dubai: The world's largest freshwater cichlid aquarium has opened in Dubai. The all-new aquarium, called Rainbow River, is now open to the public at The Green Planet.
Home to 2,000 vibrant African Cichlid fish of over 30 species, the Rainbow River is the latest addition to the biodome’s exotic rainforest ecosystem.
The African Cichlid fish are the most diverse fish species on earth, possessing various colours and sizes. Known to change colour over time and possessing a life expectancy of up to 15 years, there are 1,350 species of cichlids worldwide residing in almost every freshwater body on the planet.
These vibrant creatures play a crucial role in all freshwater ecosystems as they help control algae growth and are a source of food for a multitude of other aquatic beings. These little fish are often under-represented but have a complex social structure, can be very territorial, and go through elaborate courtship rituals.
Perfect for children, guests can opt for the unique ‘Snorkel with Cichlid’ and feeding experience.
Starting June 22, guests can dive into the world's largest freshwater cichlid aquarium for the ‘Snorkel with Cichlid’ experience and get the chance to feed the Rainbow River’s occupants for Dh230 per person. Coupled with full-day access to The Green Planet for Dh160, visitors can also explore the 3,000 plants and animals that make up the biodome.
Those looking to keep dry can choose to feed the multicoloured fishes from the surface for just Dh15. There will also be free educational talks about these vibrant creatures. Face painting is free this weekend (June 23-25) as well.
Location: City Walk Dubai, Al Wasl; How to get there by public transport: The nearest metro station is Business Bay from where you can catch a cab; Timings: 10am to 6pm; Cost: From Dh160