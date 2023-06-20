Dubai: Adding to the indoor entertainment available in Dubai, just in time for summer vacations and Eid Al Adha, is Glitch – a family entertainment park. The park is located in Deira at the Al Ghurair Centre and opened to the public on June 19.
Spanning more than 40,000 square feet, Glitch aims to attract visitors of all ages. Escape the summer heat and try warrior courses, climbing walls, bowling, roller-gliding and much more at the location.
Adventure seekers can try Kazu (a challenging ninja warrior course), Newton’s Walls (seven themed climbing walls), SkySurf (Dubai’s ‘only indoor roller glider’) and Loop-de-Loop - a 10-metre slide.
Gamers are not forgotten here, with GamePort Arcade and PlayNeo. These zones offer a wide variety of gaming classics and the latest VR adventures.
Try out what the park is calling a regional first, Pandora’s Peak – a climbing adventure that challenges little ones to ascend from one level to the next. This attraction transports them to a neon wonderland, illuminating the path to the top with colours as they conquer each level.
The park also has an eight-lane bowling alley.
Astro Arena at the park is a dynamic free gaming area that will switch up its offerings every six months. Right now, it features Football Pool using a giant pool table and footballs, where players must kick the white ball around to pot the coloured balls.
How to get there: The closest Dubai metro stop to Al Ghurair Centre is the Union Metro Station. The centre is located on Al Rigga Road in Deira.
Location: Al Ghurair Centre, Al Rigga Cost: Monk – Any 2 Experiences – Dh35, Master – Any 4 Experiences – Dh65, Extraordinaire – Any 6 Experiences – Dh100, Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 10am-10pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am