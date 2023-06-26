Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday launched the second season of the entertainment event ‘Summer Rush’ at Al Mamzar Beach Park, which will run till July 9. The event is the result of the Municipality’s efforts to offer leisure activities that foster happiness and positivity among society members of the Emirate and revitalise Dubai’s parks during the summer season.
Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said: “The second season of the ‘Summer Rush” Event will run throughout Eid Al-Adha holidays and the week following. The event is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to provide residents with unique summer activities.
Summer Rush will offer an enjoyable experience by allowing the visitors to engage in a range of leisure activities during the Eid holidays. This reflects Dubai Municipality’s aim to drive community initiatives in Dubai to support local tourism and promote overall well-being for all society members.”
Attractions
Al Zarooni further highlighted how the event will feature a wide range of summer-appropriate activities and entertainment events, alongside facilities for family gatherings, swimming pools, water games, and children’s recreational activities.
There will also be a number of restaurants and cafes that will serve a wide range of food and beverages. Along with attractive locations and photo opportunities, the event will also feature entertainment performances and a parade on the beach for visitors.
The second iteration of the ‘Summer Rush’ event will take place from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays, including the normally exclusive days for women—Mondays and Wednesdays—and from 1pm to 10pm on weekends for all visitors. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors as Al Mamzar Beach Park is one of the biggest parks with distinct views of Dubai’s landmarks, encompassing 99 hectares of land and numerous recreational sites.