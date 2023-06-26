Dubai: During the Eid Al Adha break, UAE residents can expect warm temperatures and high humidity and if they are looking for cloudy weather and light showers, they can head to the eastern parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), from June 27 to July 2, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy over some areas.
Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast, such as in Fujairah, with probability of light rainfall during night time and early morning, with a chance of convective clouds formation by the afternoon. The clouds may lead to rainfall over some eastern and southern areas of the country, such as parts of Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 37-43°C. Internal areas will see maximum temperatures between 43-48°C, and mountainous regions, 29-36°C.
Whereas, minimum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 29-33°C. Internal areas will see maximum temperatures between 25-31°C, and mountainous regions, 25-30°C.
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Humidity is expected to increase during late hours of the night and early morning over some western areas of the country, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
For those planning to go to the beach, the conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.