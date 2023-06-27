Sharjah: The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs has announced that 612 mosques and musallahs have been designated to host Eid Al Adha prayers across the emirate. The Eid prayer will be held at 5:47am in Sharjah.
The Eid prayer, also known as Salat Al Eid, is a significant congregational prayer that takes place shortly after sunrise on the morning of the first day of Eid Al Adha, which this year falls on June 28 in the UAE. It is usually performed in a mosque, or at a large open space called a musallah.
The prayer consists of two units (rakat) of prayer followed by a sermon (khutbah). Muslims listen to the sermon and then exchange Eid greetings to begin the day’s festivities.
Eid prayer timings in UAE
Abu Dhabi: 5:53am
Dubai: 5:50am
Sharjah: 5:47am
Ajman: 5:47am
Umm Al Quwain: 5:46am
Fujairah: 5:44am
Ras Al Khaimah: 5:44am