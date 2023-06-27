Residents offering Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah
Archive image of Eid prayer at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Sharjah: The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs has announced that 612 mosques and musallahs have been designated to host Eid Al Adha prayers across the emirate. The Eid prayer will be held at 5:47am in Sharjah.

The Eid prayer, also known as Salat Al Eid, is a significant congregational prayer that takes place shortly after sunrise on the morning of the first day of Eid Al Adha, which this year falls on June 28 in the UAE. It is usually performed in a mosque, or at a large open space called a musallah.

read more

The prayer consists of two units (rakat) of prayer followed by a sermon (khutbah). Muslims listen to the sermon and then exchange Eid greetings to begin the day’s festivities.

Eid prayer timings in UAE

Abu Dhabi: 5:53am

Dubai: 5:50am

Sharjah: 5:47am

Ajman: 5:47am

Umm Al Quwain: 5:46am

Fujairah: 5:44am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5:44am