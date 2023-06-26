Sharjah/Ras Al Khaimah: With the aim of strengthening public and traffic safety, police forces across the UAE have drawn up elaborate security plans ahead of the Eid Al Adha 2023 festivities.

The Sharjah Police General Command has completed its readiness ahead of Eid Al Adha holidays with an integrated security and traffic plan to ensure "fool-proof security measures" at the emirate level.

Sharjah Police is ready to welcome Eid Al Adha by securing all mosques and Eid Musallas (prayer grounds). Patrols will be deployed in all roads, vital and tourist areas, commercial centres and open markets.

The Sharjah Police to employing its human, material and technical capabilities to support the enhancement of security and safety for citizens, residents and visitors to enjoy the Eid holiday, by intensifying security patrols, and the field presence of various teams.

The security plan for Eid Al Adha includes the provision of 2,343 police officers, 286 security patrols, and nine drones.

Police patrols will be deployed around 45 Musllas in the emirate and will secure 13 activities .

Sharjah guidelines

Sharjah Police called on members of the public to cooperate with them to ensure that they enjoy a safe vacation, by adhering to the following guidelines:

- Adhere to the instructions regarding not entering areas where swimming is prohibited, and monitoring children when heading to the sea

- Riding jet skis with caution and not approaching swimming areas, while wearing a life jacket throughout the use of jet skis.

-Avoid recklessly driving and leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles

- Pedestrians adhere to the places designated for them, and do not cross the road in front of moving vehicles

- Cooperation in combating the negative phenomena of slaughtering sacrificial animals at home which threaten the health and safety of individuals.

Police urged citizens, residents and visitors to report emergency incidents to the hotline 999. For non-emergency incidents, call 901 and to report any negative behaviour, message the “guard” service on the Sharjah Police website and the force’s smart app.

Ras Al Khaimah

In Ras Al Khaimah, The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed the completion of the procedures of its readiness plan and its comprehensive security preparations, to welcome Eid Al Adha, by dealing with all inquiries and emergency cases in all jurisdictions, directing the public to call 901, to answer any inquiries or report any possible traffic or community observations or violations.

Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the provision of 1,496 security men, 354 police and security patrols, 73 firefighting vehicles, 80 paramedics, 40 ambulance vehicles, one helicopter, three operating rooms (mobile and fixed), 27 emergency support vehicles, two marine rescue boats and 37 rescue patrols to secure all mosques and large Musllas in which Eid prayers are held in the emirate.

To enhance security and safety measures, reduce congestion and achieve a smooth traffic flow, police appeal to members of the public to adhere to the speed limit on the roads, and maintain road security control, stressing beachgoers the need to take caution and focus attention on children inside and outside homes in beaches, swimming pools, and all places.