Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday announced the new working hours for parks and recreational facilities during Eid Al Adha holidays.
In a social media post, the civic body said Ladies’ Days will be cancelled at Al Mamzar Beach Park during Eid holidays.
This is to allow all residents and tourists to enjoy the facilities at the Park which is hosting the second edition of the Summer Rush entertainment event till July 9.
Revised opening hours
Lakes and Residential Neighbourhood Parks: 8am to 12am (midnight)
Parks: Al Mushrif, Al Mamzar, Al Safa, Al Khor, Zabeel: 8am to 11pm
Mountain Bike Track and Hiking Trail at Al Mushrif National Park: From "sunrise" to "one hour before sunset"
Dubai Frame: 9am to 9pm
The Children’s City: 9am to 8pm
Activity and event timings: 10am to 12pm and 4pm to 7pm
Quranic Park: 8am to 10pm
The Cave of Miracles and Glass House: 9am to 9pm
Sharjah
Sharjah Municipality has also announced timings for city parks during the Eid Al Adha holidays.
The revised opening hours for the Eid break are applicable from June 27 to 30, the municipality said in a tweet.
Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park will be open 9am to 11pm.
All other parks will operate from 4pm to 10pm.
Sharjah Municipality has also announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge from the 1st to the 3rd day of Eid Al Adha. Public parking users in Sharjah City will be exempt from parking fees, it was announced on Monday (June 26).