Dubai: UAE airports are bracing for a surge in passenger traffic during the peak travel period that began on Friday, June 23, and is expected to continue into early July.
The number of travellers passing through the nation’s airports during this period is anticipated to reach a staggering five million passengers, according to Al Khaleej Newspaper monitoring based on data from airports and carriers operating in the country.
Abu Dhabi Airports has forecasted a significant uptick in travel traffic up to and during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
More than 900,000 passengers are expected to travel through Abu Dhabi International Airport until July 7. These travellers will be on board over 5,000 flights, heading to 109 destinations across 59 countries. The peak days for travel from Abu Dhabi are expected to be June 24, 25, and July 2, with 65,000 passengers.
Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has also predicted that the peak in travel traffic will continue for several weeks.
According to their booking data, the number of departing passengers is expected to peak just before Eid Al Adha, starting June 24. On the busiest days, more than 80,000 passengers are expected to depart.
Dubai International Airport is also preparing for a surge in passenger numbers coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday. The airport is expected to handle 3.5 million passengers between June 20 and July 3, with an average daily traffic of 252,000.
The number of departures is expected to exceed a quarter of a million passengers between June 23 and 25. The airport reported that 100,000 passengers travelled on Saturday, June 24, and predicted that the busiest day would be July 2, with total daily traffic exceeding 305,000 passengers, as the Eid holiday draws close.
Sharjah International Airport has also announced its readiness to manage the high demand for travel during the peak of the summer season.
The airport has implemented the highest measures to ensure a safe travel experience for passengers. This summer’s travel season is expected to see record growth, and Sharjah International Airport anticipates welcoming more than 4 million passengers.