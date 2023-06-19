Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai is preparing for its busiest summer to date, with more than 4.5 million passengers expected to travel between June 1 and September 30 across its growing network.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “As we prepare for another record-breaking summer, we would like to commend the efforts of all the stakeholders who are working together to ensure that passengers travelling through Dubai’s aviation hub have a great experience. More than 4.5 million passengers are expected to travel across the flydubai network over the next few months, which reflects the increasing demand for travel, passengers’ confidence in our services and the attractiveness of Dubai’s offering as well as our growing network.”
Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are pleased to offer passengers more options to travel this summer with more than 115 destinations to choose from. flydubai’s seasonal summer routes, alongside its growing network, will enable more people to travel whether for a holiday, business or visiting friends and family.”
Read more
- Dubai Airport records a 200,000 passenger rush on Eid day
- Eid Al Adha travel: UAE residents seek holidays to Asian destinations amid Schengen visa woes, high airfares
- UAE residents head for Eid, summer holidays as airfares zoom past 2019 levels
- Eid Al Adha deals for UAE residents: Head to these beautiful desert hotels for unique staycations
- Eid Al Adha 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai
Expanding network, added capacity
The carrier offers passengers the option to travel to 117 destinations across 52 countries this summer, including Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Neom, Pattaya, St Petersburg and more. The airline will start operating to nine seasonal summer destinations from June 21 onwards.
Busy Eid Al Adha
The carrier has increased capacity by 20 per cent on select destinations across its network to accommodate the surge in demand for travel over the Eid Al Adha holiday period between June 24 and July 2. This includes popular destinations such as Baku, Beirut, Colombo, Male, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Zanzibar.
To meet increased demand, capacity has increased across the network by 33 per cent between June 1 and September 30, compared to the same period in 2022.
European network
flydubai has grown its network in Europe to 28 destinations, including five destinations in Italy, Belgrade, Budapest, Prague, Salzburg, Warsaw, Zagreb and many more.
An average of 9,400 flights per month are scheduled across flydubai’s network between June 1 and September 30, with August being the busiest month.
Growing fleet and workforce
flydubai has taken delivery of seven new aircraft since the start of 2023, growing its fleet of Boeing 737s to 79 aircraft, an increase of 23 per cent compared to the number of aircraft the carrier operated in the same period in 2022.
To support this growth trajectory, flydubai has grown its workforce by 560 new colleagues over the last six months.
New destinations
The airline is adding the following destinations to its network:
Mykonos, Greece | June 21 to September 10
Olbia, Italy | June 22 to September 30
Corfu, Greece | June 24 to September 30
Tivat, Montenegro | June 24 to September 9
Trabzon, Turkey | June 24 to September 17
Bodrum, Turkey | June 24 to September 10
Dubrovnik, Croatia | June 25 to September 24
Santorini, Greece | June 25 to September 10
Batumi, Georgia | June 25 to September 10