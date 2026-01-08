Biman Airlines brings back Dhaka-Karachi flights after a 14-year hiatus

Dubai: Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi on January 29, reconnecting the two capitals after more than a decade without service. Biman last operated regular Dhaka–Karachi flights in 2012. The route launches twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays, with evening departures from Dhaka arriving in Karachi after three hours. Return flights leave Pakistan's largest city at midnight, landing back in Dhaka before dawn. The move follows improved diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan following political changes in Dhaka in 2024.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.