Biman Airlines brings back Dhaka-Karachi flights after a 14-year hiatus

Biman launches Dhaka-Karachi flights January 29 after years of severed air links
Dubai: Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi on January 29, reconnecting the two capitals after more than a decade without service. Biman last operated regular Dhaka–Karachi flights in 2012. The route launches twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays, with evening departures from Dhaka arriving in Karachi after three hours. Return flights leave Pakistan's largest city at midnight, landing back in Dhaka before dawn. The move follows improved diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan following political changes in Dhaka in 2024.
Direct air links between Dhaka and Karachi disappeared years ago. Pakistan International Airlines ran the route until financial losses forced suspension in 2018. Relations between the two countries stayed tense through multiple governments, leaving passengers to route through Middle Eastern hubs with long layovers.
Bangladesh-Pakistan relations warmed significantly after the 2024 student-led uprising ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar visited Dhaka in August, marking the highest-level engagement in over a decade and leading to the signing of trade and diplomatic agreements. Cargo ships now sail directly from Karachi to Chittagong Port, and Pakistan's AirSial gained approval for flights to Bangladesh.
Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority granted Biman a three-month operating permit valid until March 26, giving both sides time to test demand. The flag carrier timed the launch after suspending Manchester flights temporarily to prioritise Hajj operations. That decision freed capacity while diplomatic progress created the opening for Karachi service.
Dhaka departures leave at 8 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays, landing in Karachi at 11 pm. Return flights depart at midnight, arriving in Dhaka at 4.20 am. Modern widebody or narrowbody jets handle the roughly 3,300-kilometre route.
