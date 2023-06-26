Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge from the 1st to the 3rd day of Eid Al Adha.
Free parking kicks off on the 1st to the 3rd day of Eid — from June 28 to June 30, 2023 — the Sharjah Municipality announced in a tweet.
However, the exemption does not apply to seven-day paid parking zones — which can be identified by the blue parking information boards, including Fridays and holidays.