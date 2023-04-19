Abu Dhabi: Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free over the upcoming Eid break, and the capital city will not charge any Darb toll fees, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Wednesday.
The emirate’s public transport regulator, which is part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the charge-free period will last until Shawwal 3, with the exact corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar to be determined based on moonsighting.
Charge-free period
In effect, the free parking period will kick off on midnight on Thursday, April 20. The M-18 parking lot in Musaffah for trucks will also be free during the Eid holiday. The ITC however called on motorists to park only in designated spaces, and to abide by residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day.
Meanwhile, peak traffic hours in the morning and evening will be toll-free from Thursday, April 20. The tolls will be charge once again during peak hours after the Eid break.
Bus services
During the holiday, public bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule, with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the holiday. The ITC is also working with private sectors to increase the number of intercity bus services to keep up with the anticipated increase in demand.
On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
Meanwhile, the ITC’s service centres will be closed over the holiday. However, residents can apply for ITC services online, or through the Darbi and Darb apps. Taxi services will also be available through the 600535353 hotline, and further support can be availed through the DMT support centre on 800850.