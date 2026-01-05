Dubai unveils parking for caravans, boats, and food vendors

New RTA initiative enhances traffic safety and urban landscape
Dubai: In a move aimed at boosting urban organisation and supporting Dubai’s sustainability goals, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the Al Ruwayyah Yard project, a dedicated parking facility for caravans, boats, trailers, and food vending vehicles.
The initiative is designed to streamline parking, safeguard roadways, and enhance the visual appeal of the city.
Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said the project provides 335 modern parking spaces equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. “This initiative is key to curbing unregulated parking practices and maintaining smooth traffic flow, while contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a top global destination for residents, tourists, and businesses,” he said.
The yard forms part of a broader RTA strategy to optimise the use of its assets and address challenges from random parking in residential and high-traffic areas. Plans are underway to expand the service to other locations across Dubai, ensuring greater accessibility for individuals and businesses across the emirate.
Implemented in partnership with a private company, he noted that the Al Ruwayyah Yard reflects Dubai Government’s focus on public-private collaboration. Al Ali highlighted that the initiative supports sustainable urban development, promotes economic growth, and enhances knowledge exchange, contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).
