GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai unveils parking for caravans, boats, and food vendors

New RTA initiative enhances traffic safety and urban landscape

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Roads and Transport Authority Dubai RTA launches dedicated parking facility for caravans, boats, trailers, and food vending vehicles
Roads and Transport Authority Dubai RTA launches dedicated parking facility for caravans, boats, trailers, and food vending vehicles
RTA

Dubai: In a move aimed at boosting urban organisation and supporting Dubai’s sustainability goals, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the Al Ruwayyah Yard project, a dedicated parking facility for caravans, boats, trailers, and food vending vehicles.

The initiative is designed to streamline parking, safeguard roadways, and enhance the visual appeal of the city.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said the project provides 335 modern parking spaces equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. “This initiative is key to curbing unregulated parking practices and maintaining smooth traffic flow, while contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a top global destination for residents, tourists, and businesses,” he said.

Random parking challenge

The yard forms part of a broader RTA strategy to optimise the use of its assets and address challenges from random parking in residential and high-traffic areas. Plans are underway to expand the service to other locations across Dubai, ensuring greater accessibility for individuals and businesses across the emirate.

Implemented in partnership with a private company, he noted that the Al Ruwayyah Yard reflects Dubai Government’s focus on public-private collaboration. Al Ali highlighted that the initiative supports sustainable urban development, promotes economic growth, and enhances knowledge exchange, contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
transport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Plan your trip: How to navigate downtown safely this NYE

Sheikh Zayed Road reopens; traffic movement resumes

6m read
Smooth access to Burj Khalifa NYE with extra parking and shuttles

Dubai NYE fireworks: Where to park near Burj Khalifa

2m read
Burj Khalifa NYE fireworks: Every Dubai road closure for New Year’s Eve 2026 explained

Burj Khalifa fireworks: Must-see Dubai road closure map

3m read
Part of Al Warqa area access and exit development project to improve traffic flow and safety Picture used for illustrative purposes

Dubai traffic alert: RTA announces key road closure

1m read