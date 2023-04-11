Dubai: Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has called on motorists to adhere to traffic laws and regulations and avoid random parking in front of mosques during Taraweeh and Qiyam Al-Layl prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadan.
He regretted that random parking around mosques caused traffic roadblocks which is detrimental to the interests of those using the roads, especially if the mosques are located in residential areas or close to main roads.
He emphasised that traffic patrols have been directed to increase their presence during prayer times around mosques and to intensify enforcement measures against drivers who commit violations. He explained that some worshippers double park and block entire lanes, or park at exits and sidewalks without consideration for other road users.
Major General Al Mazrouei confirmed the department’s commitment to streamlining traffic flow for worshippers.