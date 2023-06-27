Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, extended Eid Al Adha greetings to the wise leadership, UAE people and Arab and Islamic nations.
“On this day, we ask Allah Almighty to accept the good deeds from pilgrims, as well as from you and us. We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear people and the Arab and Islamic nation on the joyous advent of the blessed Eid Al Adha. May you all be blessed with the abundant returns and blessings of Eid Al Adha,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a message on his Twitter page.