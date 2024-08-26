Taking to X, the President said: “As the new school year begins, I extend my best wishes to students, teachers, parents, and all those working in the education sector.”

He added that “education remains a cornerstone of our nation’s ongoing progress, supported by a comprehensive and advanced system that maximises learning, encourages cooperation between schools and families, and integrates knowledge, values, and strong character while promoting the responsible use of AI and new technology.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also shared an inspiring message to mark the start of the new school year.

“The beginning of the school year signals the start of a new life chapter in our society, a renewed educational journey for our children, and the launch of a fresh voyage into the seas of knowledge for our students. We are filled with optimism as we embark on this academic year, placing our hopes on the future leaders being nurtured in our schools. We look forward to a school year that brings blessings and progress for all of us, by the grace of Allah,” the Vice-President said in a post on his X account.

While 280,000 students in the public schools and hundreds of thousands following the Western curricula began a new academic year, students in most of the Asian schools are back to school for their second term after summer holidays.

Thousands of students across different curricula marched to news schools that are opening across the country. In Dubai alone, six new private schools opened, adding 16,000 more seats. A dozen new public schools opened across the country while 13 others reopened after comprehensive maintenance.

As early morning commuters faced the peak traffic after a two-month break, police, transport and school authorities worked together to ease congestions around school campuses. Several schools implemented staggered start times and some have chosen to resume classes for certain grades later.

Parents and students were observed lining up in an orderly manner at many schools as they prepared to enter. Welcome messages and colourful decorations greeted students inside many campuses.

Students on the first day of school after summer vacations at Brighton College Dubai in Al Barsha Dubai. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News

Schools came back alive with cheer, even tears, as older students reunited with excitement and some first timers in kindergarten clung to their parents. Students in some schools were thrilled to wear new uniforms.

To prepare for the large number of students returning to school, education officials and school staff had put in place extra safety measures. Schools have been equipped with the needed facilities, and teachers have received special training to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

Authorities have run several back-to-school campaigns. The Ministry of Education had launched a national level campaign titled ‘From Student to Leader’ designed to foster community-wide involvement in supporting students and contributing to the development of future leaders. In Sharjah, surprise school inspections have been planned to prevent violence and abuse against students in a new safety initiative.

Health and education authorities also launched social media campaigns to educate and remind parents and students about catching up with learning gaps, getting back to proper sleep routine and packing healthy school meals. Students were also urged to reconnect with their friends prior to school reopening to help ease first-day nerves.

Students, parents speak

Siblings Jude and Lilly Samara, aged 10 and 8 respectively, shared their excitement about returning to school. "Yes! Very excited!" they exclaimed in unison when asked about the new academic year. Jude, who is in Year 6, said he is most looking forward to seeing his friends again after the summer and playing football. His sister Lilly, in Year 4, echoed his sentiment, adding, "Seeing my friends" is what she’s most excited about. Both were also thrilled to reunite with their teachers and classmates, with Jude stating, "Definitely, that's the best thing about school."

Zeina Askar, whose children went to Year 4, Year 11 and Year 12 this morning, said she had mixed emotions while dropping her children off after the long summer break. “On one hand, there’s a sense of relief that routines are returning and that the kids are getting back to their studies and social lives. On the other hand, there’s a bit of sadness, too, because you realise how fast they’re growing up. The summer break is a special time for bonding, and it’s hard to see it come to an end,” she said.

Principals speak

Matthew Burfield, Senior Vice President – Education at GEMS Education and Executive Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School, Dubai—shared his excitement as students returned to school, unveiling several new facilities. He highlighted the expansion of vocational programmes in engineering, hospitality, IT, applied science, and business for Year 10 and 12 students. The school's 'Super Curriculum' for Year 12 and 13 will offer enhanced opportunities in Model United Nations, Sports Leaders Awards, and the Duke of Edinburgh Award. For the youngest learners in FS1 and FS2, a fully renovated Foundation Stage play area awaits, while older primary and younger secondary students will enjoy upgraded rooftop play areas with improved sports and break time facilities. "This year marks our first as a KHDA-rated Very Good school with an Outstanding inclusion rating, making it an exciting time for the next stage of our school improvement journey," he said.

At Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, apart from the security team, a dedicated Senior Leadership Team was stationed at every gate and drop-off point to assist parents. “Students are excited to meet their new classmates and teachers, and we have plenty of activities to help them settle in and get to know each other,” said the principal, Tracy Crowder-Chloe.

The Prep students were in for a treat as the school has introduced a brand-new STEM Lab, Board Games room, Reading Room, Cultural Heritage Rooms and a thematic curriculum, she said. Meanwhile, senior students were welcomed with a revamped schedule with uniform lesson lengths to enhance learning across all grades.

“We have implemented a staggered approach during the first two weeks of school to help our FS1 students acclimate to a classroom setting with short visits and interactions with their teachers and classmates,” added the principal.

Heritage Centre, MMA dojo

Some schools have come up with unique facilities for students in the new academic year. Among them is GEMS Metropole School – Motor City. Nav Iqbal, Principal/CEO said: “Among the key improvements is our reception area and our new secondary library, which is now six times larger than its predecessor. In addition, the newly established Al Noor Heritage Centre will offer several services, including congregational Friday prayers with sermons in English. We have added additional washrooms for Secondary, a new construction lab, a second kitchen, and an MMA dojo as part of our Under Armour Performance Institute. We have introduced custom-made study pods throughout the school to support focused study. Looking ahead, we are excited to complete additional projects this term, including a purpose-built sixth form area, a new Astro pitch, cricket practice nets, a long jump area, and an equestrian arena.”

Emily Hopkinson, Principal at The English College, said this year the school is focused on ‘New Beginnings’. “I am excited to take on my new role as Principal and have our community of students, parents and teachers access the various International Learning Opportunities and other experiences we now have as an iSP school. As we welcome students back to school, I am really looking forward to the enhanced curriculum and educational experience we will provide with the new expansions of our school facilities.”

Ex-student becomes teacher

Meanwhile, along with the current and new students at the American Academy for Girls (AAG) in Dubai, a former student also came to the school - but to join her alma mater as a teacher. Alumnus Sarah Abdallah took charge as a mathematics teacher. She was accorded a warm welcome by faculty members including her former teachers. “The teachers here at AAG are amazing and I feel so supported,” she said.

'Accident-free Day'

Abu Dhabi Police officers welcomed back pupils, sharing safety tips and gifts under the "Safe Return to Schools" campaign.

Abu Dhabi Police official greets a student on the first day of the new term on Monday Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Colonel Mahmoud Youssef Al Balushi, Director of Traffic and Security Patrol Directorate, stressed the importance of the participation of the police departments in the reception of the new academic year to contribute to promoting awareness for student safety.

He urged drivers to pay attention and focus while driving in the school zones and at pedestrian crossings.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Khalaf Al Dhaheri, Head of Traffic Awareness and Education Section at the Directorate, emphasised the importance of the role of strategic partners in enhancing traffic.

Dubai Police were managing the inflow of students, buses and family cars as the new school year began Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai Police welcomed the new academic year with a comprehensive security plan. Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, said: “This includes deploying security patrols and police officers in front of schools, on surrounding roads, and at intersections to regulate the flow of vehicles and ensure the safe entry and exit of students. This operation is overseen by directors of general departments and their deputies, station directors and their deputies, and senior-ranking officers.”

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said Dubai Police has prepared a marketing plan for the campaign, featuring awareness videos and disseminating information through Dubai Police’s websites and social media platforms, ATMs, emails to Dubai Police and government employees, and awareness posters.

The campaign’s poster will also be displayed in government and private institutions across the emirate, shopping centres, and intelligent billboards on all major roads.

Additionally, to raise public awareness, text messages will be sent in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and Du.