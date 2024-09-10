Prizes

ADYC+ Techstars Startup Weekend

· Eight winners will be announced and invited to join the ADYC+ Post Programme.

· The top eight teams will attend WED Innovation Day on October 29 and participate in a day filled with knowledge sharing sessions featuring global ecosystem leaders.

ADYC+ Post Programme (November 2024)

At the end of the ADYC+ Post Programme, three winning teams among the eight will be eligible to access equity-free grants of up to $10,000 per team.

Additional Opportunity (November 2024 – January 2025)

Participants aged between 18 and 26 years that complete the ADYC+ Techstars Startup Weekend can also apply to a three-month long internship program to work with leading, global ECD startups.

