Abu Dhabi: Statistics recently issued by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi revealed that health care facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi conducted more than 30,000 births during the year 2023.
Pregnancies and natural births represented 94 per cent, while 6 per cent used assisted reproductive technology methods available in the emirate.
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the regulating body for the health care sector in the emirate, stated that more than 2,500 specialists work in the health care sector and in maternity and childhood services.
The agency works to ensure that mothers and children receive the highest levels of quality in maternity and childbirth services.
Specialists
These include 642 specialists and consultants in obstetrics and gynaecology, supported by 383 midwives and 39 resident assistants.
In addition, expertise extends to maternal-foetal medicine (MFM), reproductive medicine and infertility, anaesthesia, critical care, radiology as well as ultrasonography, and embryology.
IVF
In Abu Dhabi, the success rate of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedures reached 42 per cent, making it one of the highest in the world, with over 4,800 couples receiving IVF and other fertility treatments in 2022.
The Emirate offers a full spectrum of treatments including egg storage, fertilisation, embryo transplantation, and others.
Abu Dhabi has made significant strides in enhancing assisted reproductive medical services, becoming a destination for those seeking to obtain such services from across the region.
The Department stated that the Emirate is home to 12 licensed healthcare facilities that provide assisted reproductive services.
DoH remains committed to developing regulations and policies that ensure access and quality of various assisted reproductive services in the Emirate.
These regulations seek to enable couples with seamless services and treatments in line with international standards and best practices. The Department continues to work closely with stakeholders across the sector to safeguard the population’s health and enhance longevity through the delivery of comprehensive and timely healthcare services to all members of the community.