Investment house OMNIYAT GROUP has announced the launch of BEYOND, a pioneering development company focused on the wider luxury real estate market.

As part of this bold initiative, OMNIYAT GROUP has unveiled an 11 million square feet strategic project on the Jumeirah coastline, of which 8 million square feet will be dedicated to BEYOND. The group’s other divisions will cover the remaining 3 million square feet, ensuring this iconic development offers a unique blend of luxury and ultra-luxury living experiences.

This new development will create a breathtaking living experience, blending the beauty of verdant landscapes with cutting-edge luxury, set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s waterfront.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT GROUP, said: "OMNIYAT GROUP is proud to partner with Dubai Maritime City to bring this visionary development to life. This collaboration has enabled us to create an unparalleled destination within the wider master plan of Maritime City, providing the perfect foundation for us to deliver something truly unique and transformative. With BEYOND leading the way in the wider luxury real estate market, this development will set a new standard for urban living where nature, luxury, and innovation seamlessly come together."

Pursuit of excellence

“BEYOND embodies the OMNIYAT GROUP’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our vision of being best-in-class, in every class. By extending our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences in the wider luxury real estate segment, BEYOND strives to raise standards and curate environments that make life better, making exceptional living more accessible.”

The new premium real estate brand BEYOND will leverage the company's extensive network of global talent to drive transformative change in urban living. BEYOND's goal is to create a community where luxury, nature, and urban living seamlessly coexist, bringing thoughtful design together with exceptional quality and on-time delivery to offer an unparalleled experience to its residents.

BEYOND will focus on the wider luxury real estate market, ensuring modern lifestyles are catered to with excellence and innovation. Image Credit: Supplied

This approach reflects the evolving demands of today's affluent buyers who seek to enrich the quality of life and reflect personal values rather than just pursue financial returns from their investments.

BEYOND will focus on the wider luxury real estate market, ensuring modern lifestyles are catered to with excellence and innovation. It will provide innovative and exceptional living solutions accessible to a broader demographic, creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences.

‘New standard for Dubai’s waterfront development’

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Maritime City said: “We are proud to announce a new milestone within the Maritime City development, working closely with real estate pioneers to deliver a reimagined master plan. OMNIYAT GROUP’s visionary destination within Maritime City represents the pinnacle of this transformation. Our collaboration with OMNIYAT GROUP has resulted in a unique and remarkable project that will set a new standard for Dubai’s waterfront development."

The development will combine world-class amenities with interactive technologies aimed at creating a seamless personalisation experience for new property owners. Strategically located on the serene Jumeirah coastline, this master development will showcase an innovative approach to urban planning, where natural beauty and contemporary elegance coexist in perfect harmony.

Curated design

With its carefully curated design, the project will feature extensive lush green spaces complemented by world-class hospitality and high-level amenities. This integration of nature with top-tier services ensures that every convenience and comfort is at the residents' doorstep, enriching their daily lives and promoting well-being.

By combining the expertise and vision of leading industry players, this development stands as a testament to the power of collaborative innovation.

Established to drive success across its branded companies, OMNIYAT GROUP has a diversified portfolio across the real estate, hospitality, commercial, and tech sectors. With a Dh100 billion total group portfolio target by 2030 and Dh50 billion in portfolio value committed for new ventures, a policy of strategic diversification has empowered the Group to drive forward into different market segments.

Guided by an unwavering commitment to excellence, OMNIYAT GROUP leverages an unparalleled network of global talent to raise standards and drive transformative change in the urban living experience, delivering on its vision to be “the best in class, in every class.”