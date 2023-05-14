Ambassador School

Dr Sheela Menon, principal, Ambassador School in Dubai, said the school’s students once again lived up to the high expectations they had set for themselves.

The school topper for Grade 10, Shreyan Sinha scored a whopping 98.8 percent with centums in Mathematics, History, Civics and Geography, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Applications, followed closely by Yashvi Agarwal with 98.4 percent with centums in English Literature and Computer Applications.

The school quoted the duo as saying: “Celebrating our success in the very first milestone, now we are in a stronger position to say that consistent hard work along with a balanced approach towards life in general, pays off. Of course, all this gets further strengthened with blessings of our teachers and parents.”

Grade 12 school topper Nishil Agarwal scored 97.75 percent, followed closely by Dimira Kinjal with 97 percent. Nishil will be pursuing Economics and Business Administration at the prestigious University of Warwick.

Twice the topper

Nishil, who was also the school topper when he was in Grade 10, said: “Without sounding pretentious, honestly, I am not surprised because my efforts and planning were aimed in this direction. But this astounding success definitely would not have been possible without the strongest support system that I had in the form of my teachers, school and my parents”.

Dr Menon added: “We are enraptured with the exemplary performance of our students. Achievement of this stature once again proves the effectiveness of the unabated hard work of our students, unflagging efforts of our devoted teachers and unwavering support of the parent community.”

All 58 students who appeared for ICSE and 34 students for ISC maintained 100 per cent pass result with the school average of 89 per cent. In ICSE, 30 centums were scored.

JSS International School

Lata Nakra, principal, JSS International School, Dubai, congratulated all the students, teachers and parents for the achievement by the school’s students.

“All students have yet again displayed their unwavering commitment to excellence, determination and hard work which has brought this exceptional result. Their remarkable scores and achievements reflect the collective efforts of our dedicated educators, supportive parents and the nurturing environment provided by the teachers and school. Our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated team of teachers for their commitment to academic excellence year after year. What’s encouraging is we have beaten our own previous records in several areas to bring up our Grade average up to 90.9 in ICSE,” said Nakra.

As many as 114 students appeared for ICSE and 61 students appeared for ISC with all of the reporting 100 per cent pass.

Aayush Sushil Jethaliya and Armaan Aravazhi became the ICSE Grade 10 toppers with 98.8 per cent marks each.

Post-COVID batch

Karishma Kamalahasan, the ISC Grade 12 topper, who also scored 98.8 per cent marks, said: “As a part of the post-COVID batch, attending our board exams for the first and last time was a nerve-wracking experience, but the constant support and guidance of my principal, teachers, and parents were invaluable in helping me reach this achievement. Moving forward, I am excited to continue my academic journey and pursue my passion for Computer Science at Georgia Tech in the US.”

Rudhira Harish and Ratan Chandru Gangatkar grabbed the second place with 98.6 per cent marks in ICSE while Manoj Manikandan became their counterpart in ISC with 96.8 per cent marks.

The ICSE Grade 10 exams had begun on February 27 and ended on March 29 while the ISC Grade 12 exam started on February 13 and concluded on March 31. This year, nearly 238,000 students were registered for the ICSE, while about 98,000 students were registered for ISC examinations. Of these, 770 students were from foreign countries including the UAE for ICSE whereas a total of 311 overseas students including those from the UAE took ISC exams.

GEMS Modern Academy

Nargish Khambatta, Principal/CEO of GEMS Modern Academy, and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, Dubai, said: “We are immensely proud of the achievements of the ISC batch of inexorables - our extraordinary graduating students and our Grade 10 students who have proven themselves to be a force to reckon with.”

She added: This year, we fielded 16 students with Special Education Needs all of whom have done exceedingly well. This is a triumph of their perseverance, courage, and resilience, as much as a thumping ratification for the pastoral care and learning support systems deeply ingrained in the school.”

ISC highlights:

• 100% Pass Rate

• 121 students appeared for the ISC (Grade 12) including, 7 students with Special Education Needs.

• The Batch Average is 88.2%

• 64 students (52.9%) scored above 90% and 31 students (25.6%) obtained 95% and above.

• 12 perfect scores of 100 in various subjects including Economics, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Computer Science.

• Anwesha Mukherjee topped the batch with 99.25% and Nandita Suresh Babu came in close at 98.5%.

• The outcome has been a truly astounding achievement given the circumstances the students have faced in the wake of a global pandemic and the absence of grade 10 board examinations.

Anwesha plans to pursue a double major in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, having received the President’s Scholar of Excellence, University of of Toronto International Scholar Award and The Principal’s Entrance Award.

While Nandita has received acceptances from 5 universities in the UK- including Imperial college London, UCL, University of Edinburgh, Manchester, Warwick as well as the University of Waterloo in Canada with two scholarships: a President’s scholarship of Distinction and a Faculty of Mathematics Global Scholarship.

She plans to take up the offer for Computer science at Georgia Tech, since her heart lies in computer science and she has been an avid advocate of STEAM activities in school. She credits her results to her parents, teachers and a disciplined lifestyle.

Harshit Seth and Karthik Saravanan were KHDA Rahaal programmme candidates this year and have successfully completed their schooling through this flexible academic arrangement.

ICSE highlights:

• 100% Pass Rate

• 248 students appeared for the ICSE (Grade 10) examination, including 9 students with Special Education Needs.

• The Batch Average 91.9%

• 187 students (75.4%) scored above 90% and 116 students (46.8%) obtained 95% and above.

• 106 perfect scores of 100 in various subjects including, thirty 100s in History, Civics and Geography, 14 in Math and 62 students with a perfect score in Computer Applications.

• Kimberley Ann D’Souza topped the batch with 99.4% and Gayathri Ranjit Menon and Chinmay Vipin Raj coming in close with 99.2%.

• Rahaal students Aditi Gulati scored an average of 93.8%, Pranjal Pandey scored an average of 92% and Raghav Gulati scored an average of 94.2%. Aditi’s best International Tennis Federation World Ranking is 1100 while her twin brother Raghav’s best Men’s World Gold Golf Ranking is 1562, and his best Global Junior Golf Ranking is 115.