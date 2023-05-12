Abu Dhabi: Grade 12 and Grade 10 students in Indian curriculum schools in the UAE following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) programme have today received their board exam results.
The CBSE announced earlier in the morning that the Grade 12 results have been released on its dedicated results website.
The assessments, which were held in March and April this year, have a global pass rate of 87.33 per cent. The exam board has also said that this time around, it will not announce the names of toppers.
Grade 10 results were announced later.
More to follow