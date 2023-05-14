Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will tomorrow, May 15, reveal the results of its school performance evaluation programme ‘Itqan’, as well as to honour distinguished schools that have made “tangible progress” in their performance.
The ceremony will take place at City University Hall.
Itqan represents a comprehensive field study of the quality of private school performance according to a unified framework of control and evaluation at the national level. Its goal is to measure the effectiveness of private school performance and their mastery of school quality standards to enable students to achieve academic, personal, physical, social, and psychological development. It targets educational leaders, students, schools, and parents, as they are “essential partners” in the educational process.
What is evaluated?
The programme’s unified framework measures the quality of school performance in six standards, including student achievement, personal and social development, and innovation skills, the quality of teaching and evaluation processes, the curriculum, student protection and care, and the quality of school leadership and management.
The evaluation teams have exerted “significant efforts” since its launch in October last year. They “meticulously” reviewed the documents of every school and attended their activities for four consecutive days. Additionally, they met with partners to analyse the results of the opinion polls sent to parents as questionnaires.
School ratings
Subsequently, they provided the school with a detailed report, including areas that require improvement and identifying their strengths, along with a set of recommendations. They also classified the school according to a scale composed of six levels: “outstanding”, “very good”, “good”, “acceptable”, “weak”, and “very weak”.