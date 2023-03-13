Sharjah: Private schools in Sharjah will next academic year (2023-24) be allowed to raise annual tuition fees by up to five per cent, it was announced on Monday.
Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) tweeted that the moves comes in response to the “private sector’s needs to enhance resources and work requirements”. It noted that schools rated below ‘Acceptable’ will not be allowed to increase the fees.
The announcement comes days after Dubai approved private schools to hike fees by up to three per cent for the 2023-24 academic year.