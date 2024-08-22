Dubai: Dubai: Students in the UAE on Thursday joined counterparts around the world in celebrating their Year 11 (Grade 10) exam results for the UK curriculum IGCSE/GCSE (International/General Certificate of Secondary Education) board.

This year, over 3,800 students from 23 schools in the UAE and Qatar from the private GEMS Education group took more than 26,400 IGCSE/GCSEs. Across the GEMS network, 3,617 entries scored a perfect grade 9 or A*, which was 14 per cent of all entries. Additionally, 22 per cent scored 9-8 (A*), 40 per cent of entries obtained grades 9-7 (A*-A), 60 per cent scored 9-6 (A*-B), and 83 per cent were graded 9-4 (A*-C).

Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “A huge congratulations to all our GCSE students on achieving such stellar results today. Students, know that your teachers and school are as proud of you as your parents are, and we all celebrate your success with great joy.

Highlights from across the GEMS network include Jumeirah College Dubai, where 27 per cent of GCSE entries were awarded the top grade 9 and an impressive 85 per cent of students achieved grades 9-6 (A*-B).

At GEMS Wellington International School, 26 per cent of entries scored grade 9 or A* and 81% scored 9-6 (A*-B). Meanwhile, GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah also saw 45 per cent of entries at grades 9-8 (A*).

Other notable achievements include GEMS Wellington Academy - Silicon Oasis, where an impressive 60 per cent of entries were awarded grades 9-6 (A*-B). In addition, GEMS FirstPoint School – The Villa and GEMS Metropole School – Motor City achieved 55 per cent and 56 per cent of entries at grades 9-6 (A*-B), respectively.

Ranju Anand, Principal/CEO of GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah and Senior Vice President of GEMS Education, said: “This is a proud moment for our school as these results reflect our students’ commitment to learning and our wonderful teachers’ passion and commitment to their success. This has been an exceptional accomplishment for a young school like GCS. We are truly on a journey of continuous growth and success.”

Naveed Iqbal, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, said: “Once again, our students have surpassed expectations, delivering exceptional results across a wide range of subjects. The entire school community – students, parents, teachers and staff – has much to be proud of. As these young achievers enter the Sixth Form, we look forward to the incredible heights they’ll reach. Congratulations to all our students on your well-deserved success.”

100 per cent pass rate

Glen Radojkovich, Director of Education, Taaleem, said: “Our students have once again excelled with outstanding results across all of our UK curriculum schools. While we celebrate the incredibly hard work of our students, their 100 per cent pass rate and top grades, we also recognise these students are only part way through their secondary school journey. We believe in each of them and know with their continued commitment, supported by parents and our dedicated teachers, that these achievements will be another important milestone in their chosen career journeys.

‘Superb outcomes’

At Dubai British School Emirates Hills, a Taaleem school, 32 per cent of exam entries scored A* (9-8). Brett Girven, principal of the school, said: “Examination outcomes are only one measure of the fantastic experience that a student has during their time at Dubai British School Emirates Hills, however the results our Year 11 students have achieved in their first experience of public examinations are truly a snapshot of excellence, with yet another year of ‘outstanding’ outcomes. I congratulate all our students, their parents and of course our team for the time, energy and commitment that went into achieving these superb outcomes.”

Simon Jodrell, principal of Jebel Ali School, another Taaleem school, said: “With over a 50 per cent increase in cohort size, the outstanding academic achievements have been maintained, as the Jebel Ali School students continue to exceed expectations. The results reflect the two years of effort and hard work from the students and their teachers, who work tirelessly to support everyone. I am so grateful for all that the academic staff at the school do, and I know the students are too.”

Eleanor Wade, Head of Secondary, Jebel Ali School, said: “We are delighted to congratulate our Year 11 students on a fantastic set of GCSE and BTEC results. It is a special day for them as they celebrate the hard work and determination that they have committed to their studies and school life. Our school community is looking forward to welcoming them back as they embark on their Sixth Form journeys.”

Top grades

Brighton College Abu Dhabi celebrated 23 per cent of pupils securing the top Grade 9 in GCSE.

Jennifer Walters, Head of Senior School at Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said: “Our pupils have returned a wonderful set of GCSE results, and I am delighted that all their efforts and the support of their parents and teachers has been rewarded. I am exceptionally proud of everything that has been achieved and would like to both congratulate and thank our pupils for the endeavour, determination and resilience they have demonstrated over many months of learning and study. We now look forward to welcoming Year 11 to the Sixth Form and wish them all the best for their future study.”

Brighton College Al Ain pupils also resulted in a top Grade 9, with 40 per cent awarded 9-8 Grades.

Oliver Bromley-Hall, Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain, said: “On average, every pupil has achieved a full grade higher than expected, in every single subject, than their internationally benchmarked target grades. This accomplishment is truly remarkable, demonstrating that the progress our pupils make, no matter their starting point, is absolutely outstanding. I am exceptionally proud of what our pupils and teachers have achieved and would like to both congratulate and thank them for the hard work, determination and resilience they have demonstrated while collaboratively striving for these outstanding results.”

Brighton College Dubai announced that 40 per cent of all examinations were awarded the top Grades of 9-8.

Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai, said: “Our GCSE cohort has not only exceeded expectations but has also achieved an extraordinary milestone, with the most common grade being a 9. I am immensely proud of their outstanding accomplishments. I extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated teaching staff, pastoral care team, and supportive parents, whose unwavering commitment has been instrumental in this success. I wholeheartedly congratulate our exceptional pupils and staff on these remarkable results.”

‘Remarkable achievement’

The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE marked a milestone as it is the first time students from all three Repton schools in the UAE have taken the GCSE exams - with Repton Al Barsha’s inaugural cohort achieving top scores.

At Repton Al Barsha, 35 per cent of students attained grades 9-8 (A*), and 53 per cent achieved grades 9-7 (A*-A) - a “remarkable achievement” from the first cohort. Additionally, the overall student pass rate stands at 100 per cent.

Chandini Misra, Principal, Repton Al Barsha, said: “Our academic stars have displayed extraordinary dedication and resilience throughout their GCSE journey. Their exceptional results are a testament to their hard work, the unwavering support from their families, and the nurturing environment provided by our dedicated teachers. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success.”

Repton Abu Dhabi announced a 96 per cent overall student pass rate of grades 9-4 (A*-C). Additionally, 58 per cent of exam entries achieved grades 9-7 (A*-A) and the cohort equalled last year’s performance with 37 per cent of entries receiving the highest grades 9-8 (A*). Repton Abu Dhabi students also received 77 per cent of all grades at 9-6 (A*-B).

Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, expressed his delight, said: “The outstanding 2024 GCSE examination results reflect the relentless efforts, dedication, and enthusiasm of our students, teachers, and the broader school community. We are immensely proud of their achievements and extend our heartfelt congratulations for reaching such exemplary standards of academic excellence this year.”

Meanwhile, Repton Dubai recorded 37 per cent of exam entries awarded grades 9-8 (A*), and 55 per cent achieving grades 9-7 (A*-A), resulting in an overall student pass rate of 95.5 per cent. Additionally, 100 per cent of students have secured a pathway into the Repton Sixth Form to follow either the British Curriculum (A Level and BTEC) or the International Curriculum (IBDP) pathway.

Gillian Hammond, Principal at Repton Dubai, said: “Our students have exceeded all expectations, and we are thrilled with their remarkable achievements. This success highlights the commitment of our teachers, who have nurtured each student to excel academically and creatively. We deeply appreciate our parents’ unwavering support, which has been crucial to this success. Congratulations to our students on their outstanding exam results.”

'Testatment to their perseverance'

At Bateen World Academy in Abu Dhabi, the cohort achieved a 97 per cent pass rate, with 52 per cent of grades being 7 or above. Also, 10 per cent of the students attained at least five grade 9s across multiple subjects.