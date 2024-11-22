Hotpack Global, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has achieved the prestigious EcoVadis Committed badge, in recognition of the company’s dedication to advancing sustainability across its operations. This award highlights Hotpack's commitment to environmental responsibility, ethical business practices, respect for labour and human rights, and sustainable sourcing and procurement.

Hotpack’s sustainability approach is built on actionable environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives designed to reduce environmental footprints, promote fair labour practices, and integrate sustainable procurement policies. Through these initiatives, Hotpack aims to foster a culture of environmental stewardship while making meaningful contributions to the UAE's commitment to sustainable development.

Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, comments on the achievement, saying, “We are proud to receive the EcoVadis Committed badge. It is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. At Hotpack, we are driven by a mission to not only lead in sustainable packaging solutions but also to ensure that our operations set a standard for environmental and social responsibility. This recognition inspires us to continue evolving our practices for a greener future.”

“As a company with a team of over 4,000 employees, we understand our vital role in creating positive impacts for both communities and the environment. This acknowledgement reinforces our dedication to driving sustainability within our operations and reflects our values aligned with the UAE’s sustainability goals, particularly in supporting the UAE’s journey toward a more sustainable and green future,” he adds.

Reaffirming the company’s commitment to sustainability, Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack Global, says, “This certification is not just a recognition; it is a reminder of our responsibility towards our planet and society. Every sustainable choice we make and every initiative we implement, reflects our deep commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and prioritizing ethical practices across all our operations. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable packaging.”

The EcoVadis recognition adds to a series of sustainability milestones achieved by Hotpack, underlining the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation. Through the Hotpack Sustainability Platform, the company has implemented initiatives focused on renewable energy, waste reduction, and sustainable materials. Hotpack is also actively engaged in helping the UAE achieve its sustainable development goals, including reducing the nation’s overall carbon footprint.

“Every step we take towards sustainability is a testament to our team’s dedication and the invaluable support of our partners,” says Zainudeen PB. “As we continue to innovate and adapt, we remain committed to ESG values and to creating products that contribute positively to the environment and society.”

Hotpack’s journey in sustainability is not just about achieving certifications but reflects a broader mission of setting new benchmarks in the packaging industry. By prioritising environmental responsibility, ethical practices, and sustainable sourcing, Hotpack continues to lead by example, reaffirming its pledge to make a lasting, positive impact on the planet.