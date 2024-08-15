Twenty six per cent of the exam entries achieved A* to A grades while 52 per cent secured A* to B grades, the group said.

Aryan Saboo of GEMS Cambridge International School, Dubai, celebrated six A-levels, divided evenly between A*s and As.

Aryan Saboo with his parents at GA Tech, Georgia, where he will be doing a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science. Image Credit: Supplied

Saboo, who is on his way to the US, said: “It’s actually kind of a funny story—I forgot my A-level username and password sheet back in Dubai. So, I couldn’t check the results myself. I ended up finding out when I got a call from my school counselor to congratulate me. When she told me the news, it was a mix of excitement and relief; I couldn’t believe it at first. After all the hard work and long nights, seeing those grades felt like a dream come true. I immediately shared the news with my family, and we were all over the moon. It was one of those moments I’ll never forget.”

The ‘secret’ of his success, he said, was just loving the subjects he chose and wanting to study them. “I genuinely enjoyed what I was learning, which made it easier to stay motivated. Despite the workload, I had tons of extracurriculars and clubs I liked and I still found time for things like skateboarding and playing guitar. It wasn’t all about studying; balancing my interests with my academics was key to staying energised and focused.”

He said he will doing a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science at Georgia Tech in the US. “I’m really excited about the opportunities ahead and looking forward to diving deeper into subjects that I’m passionate about. Georgia Tech has an amazing programme, and I’m eager to learn from the best and contribute to the field,” he added.

Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Today, we wholeheartedly celebrate our students, whose remarkable achievements with these impressive A-level results have left us in awe. Your dedication and success are a true testament to your potential, and we couldn’t be prouder of the heights you’ve reached.

“These results are a shining example of what can be achieved when the GEMS community – students, parents, and educators – comes together in pursuit of excellence. Your passion and focus have paved the way to your preferred universities, and we are excited to see now how you will continue to shine and shape a brighter future for all.”

Notable achievements across the GEMS network include Jumeirah College Dubai, where 14 per cent of the school’s A-level entries were awarded the top A* grade and 80 per cent were awarded A* to B grades.

Nicholas Brain, Principal/CEO, Jumeirah College Dubai, said: “Today’s A-level results at Jumeirah College highlight the incredible dedication and hard work of our students. We are immensely proud of their achievements and the high standards they have set. These results showcase not only academic excellence but also the development of critical skills and a passion for lifelong learning.

“Their success is a reflection of their resilience and the steadfast support of our dedicated staff. Congratulations to the Class of 2024 – we look forward to the remarkable contributions you will make in the future.”

The Winchester School – Jebel Ali reported that 33 per cent of its A-level entries achieved A* to A grades, with 60 per centachieving A* to B.

Both GEMS Founders School – Dubai with over 500 exam entries and GEMS Metropole School – Motor City saw strong performance with 52 per cent of A-level entries achieving A* to B grades.

This year also marks a significant milestone for two GEMS schools, as GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar and GEMS New Millennium School celebrated their first A-level cohorts.

Taaleem Group results

The Taaleem Group of schools is also celebrating the performance of its A level students.

Glen Radojkovich, Director of Education, said , "The outstanding results we celebrate today are a true reflection of their collective hard work and perseverance. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated educators, whose commitment has been key to our students' success. I also deeply appreciate the unwavering support from families, who have been steadfast throughout their children’s academic journey."

"It is a proud moment to see our students secure places at some of the UK's top universities. As they embark on the next chapter, I am confident they carry with them both exceptional academic foundations and values-based education.

"The UK curriculum not only provides academic excellence but also the resilience and skills needed for the future. As our students move forward into this rapidly changing world, we wish them every success and trust they will continue to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

"A reminder to all students, your results are just one milestone on your journey to a limitless future in a rapidly changing and increasingly interconnected world."