Dubai: Mariam Almheiri, Head of International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, and Bill Gates, chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, reviewed the progress on the agricultural innovation project, which was announced during COP28 UAE.

Last year, the Gates Foundation and UAE made a combined $200 million investment in agricultural innovation to harness the power of AI and technology in response to immediate and long-term threats facing food systems caused by climate change. Since its announcement, the investment has supported organisations, like CGIAR, that are on the forefront of developing agricultural innovations to support and enhance the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

“The UAE has taken concrete steps to turn pledges and investments into action. The groundbreaking work on display is a testament to the UAE’s commitment and global leadership on food security and agricultural innovation,” Mariam said.

During a visit at the Emirates Palace, Mariam held a bilateral meeting with Gates. The visit concluded with a tour of four key innovative projects funded by the Gates Foundation and UAE Partnership.

Mariam Almheiri and Bill Gates during meeting to review the progress on the agricultural innovation project Image Credit: Supplied

The four projects are:

CGIAR AI Hub and AgrilLLM, which is exploring the use of large language models (LLMs) to automise the first interaction stage for providing agriculture extension services, particularly for smallholders in low-and-middle income countries many of whom face resource constraints and other challenges in the face of climate change.

International Red Palm Weevil Consortium, which looks to create a consortium of international organisations, governments, private sector, and local stakeholders to sustainably minimise the significant threat to palm trees that the Red Palm Weevil (RPW) poses worldwide.

Mariam Almheiri and Bill Gates during standing for a photographer during the meeting to review the progress on the agricultural innovation project Image Credit: Supplied

Technical Assistance, which has established the Future Food Systems programme, focused on supporting 15 countries in developing four core analytical products designed to inform their NDCs, NAPs, NAIPs, and NDPs – Agrifood System Diagnostic, Economywide Risk Profile, Climate-Agriculture Vulnerability Assessment, and Integrated Mitigation-Adaptation Assessment Report.

AIM for Scale Weather and AI-based Weather Forecasting, which is dedicated to scaling cost-effective innovations to improve the livelihoods of farmers in low- and middle-income countries. AIM for Scale is leading the development of an Innovation Package focused on generating and disseminating high-quality weather forecasts to meet the needs of hundreds of millions of farmers in the next two years.

“I am delighted to have Bill Gates as our guest of honour here to see first-hand the progress being made to tackle the global agricultural challenges we face as a result of climate change,” Mariam added.

Mariam Almheiri and Bill Gates during meeting to review the progress on the agricultural innovation project Image Credit: Supplied

Also, present on the occasion was Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President on Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Secretary General of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).