Thousands of students, representatives from more than 18 higher eduction institutions, and delegates from over 12 schools in the UAE gathered at the two-day education and career expo, held on November 3 and 4 at Pakistan Association in Dubai. The event has quickly become a leading platform for students to explore academic opportunities and career pathways, forging connections with top-tier educational institutions and industry professionals.

Future talent

During this visit on the second day of the Future Fest, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, said lauded PAD’s unwavering commitment to nurturing future talent. “Events like Future Fest are not just about education; they are about building a brighter future for our youth. PAD is making a sustainable impact by gathering resources, mentorship, and world-class educational partners under one roof,” he said.

Ali Zeb Khan, Commerical Counsellor at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, opened the event on Sunday. “It’s inspiring to see these opportunities brought together for our aspiring young leaders. The engagement here truly reflects the dedication to developing the future of our youth,” he remarked.

Hundreds of students turn up for the Future Fest edu expo at the Pakistan Association in Dubai.

Empowering students

Dr Faisel Ikram, President of PAD, highlighted how Future Fest is in line with PAD’s mission to make education more accessible and empower students and young professionals in the region. “Future Fest is a reflection of PAD’s vision to drive opportunity and empowerment. By collaborating with renowned universities and offering real career support, we aim to transform dreams into achievable goals for our community,” he shared.

(from Right) Zahid Hussain, Hussain Mohammed and Dr Faisal during the Pakistan Future Fest at the Pakistan Association in Dubai.

Scholarships

Watching students come together to explore their potential and access scholarship opportunities has been truly inspiring,” said Muhammad Dawood Khan, Head of PAD’s Education Committee. “Our goal is to ensure that every student leaves with the tools and confidence they need to navigate their future successfully,” he added.

Zahid Hassan, General Secretary of PAD, noted that Future Fest has grown into an annual celebration of growth and learning. “With each year, Future Fest will expand in scope and influence, reaching more students and connecting them to valuable career-building resources. This year’s turnout confirms the increasing demand for a platform like this,” he added.

He noted that the success of Future Fest 2024 is a testament to the power of collaboration between PAD and the educational community to create a lasting impact on the future of the next generation.

Keynote speakers

The event featured inspiring keynote addresses from prominent thought leaders, including Samia Hasan, Career and Leadership Coach, who offered practical advice on aligning career paths with personal passions; Abdul Karim Hanif, broadcast journalist, who highlighted the importance of media skills in career development; and Omar Hayat, Management Consultant and Trainer, who shared insights on modern leadership and success strategies.

18 universities