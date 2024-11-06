Dubai: The highly anticipated Future Fest 2024, organised by the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), concluded with overwhelming success.
Thousands of students, representatives from more than 18 higher eduction institutions, and delegates from over 12 schools in the UAE gathered at the two-day education and career expo, held on November 3 and 4 at Pakistan Association in Dubai. The event has quickly become a leading platform for students to explore academic opportunities and career pathways, forging connections with top-tier educational institutions and industry professionals.
Future talent
During this visit on the second day of the Future Fest, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, said lauded PAD’s unwavering commitment to nurturing future talent. “Events like Future Fest are not just about education; they are about building a brighter future for our youth. PAD is making a sustainable impact by gathering resources, mentorship, and world-class educational partners under one roof,” he said.
Ali Zeb Khan, Commerical Counsellor at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, opened the event on Sunday. “It’s inspiring to see these opportunities brought together for our aspiring young leaders. The engagement here truly reflects the dedication to developing the future of our youth,” he remarked.
Empowering students
Dr Faisel Ikram, President of PAD, highlighted how Future Fest is in line with PAD’s mission to make education more accessible and empower students and young professionals in the region. “Future Fest is a reflection of PAD’s vision to drive opportunity and empowerment. By collaborating with renowned universities and offering real career support, we aim to transform dreams into achievable goals for our community,” he shared.
Scholarships
Watching students come together to explore their potential and access scholarship opportunities has been truly inspiring,” said Muhammad Dawood Khan, Head of PAD’s Education Committee. “Our goal is to ensure that every student leaves with the tools and confidence they need to navigate their future successfully,” he added.
Zahid Hassan, General Secretary of PAD, noted that Future Fest has grown into an annual celebration of growth and learning. “With each year, Future Fest will expand in scope and influence, reaching more students and connecting them to valuable career-building resources. This year’s turnout confirms the increasing demand for a platform like this,” he added.
He noted that the success of Future Fest 2024 is a testament to the power of collaboration between PAD and the educational community to create a lasting impact on the future of the next generation.
Keynote speakers
The event featured inspiring keynote addresses from prominent thought leaders, including Samia Hasan, Career and Leadership Coach, who offered practical advice on aligning career paths with personal passions; Abdul Karim Hanif, broadcast journalist, who highlighted the importance of media skills in career development; and Omar Hayat, Management Consultant and Trainer, who shared insights on modern leadership and success strategies.
18 universities
In addition to the keynote speeches, participants had the opportunity to interact with representatives from over 18 prestigious educational institutions. These institutions showcased a wide range of academic programs, offering students the chance to learn more about educational pathways and scholarship opportunities. Beyond the talks and presentations, the event also featured hands-on workshops and exclusive scholarship offers from participating universities, designed to make education more accessible and affordable for students.