Dubai: Pakistan Association in Dubai (PAD) honoured some prominent Emiratis and organisations for joining hands in the relief campaign ‘Together We Stand’ to help victims of recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

The award ceremony was held on Thursday as part of the 51st UAE National Day Celebrations organised by the Pakistan Association in Dubai at its premises. Members of the diplomatic corps, Emirati officials, and prominent of different communities who joined hands in the PAD’s flood relief campaign were invited to the ceremony.

At least nine UAE humanitarian organisations had joined UAE’s ‘We Stand Together’ campaign to support flood-hit Pakistan. Around 33 million people, including approximately 16 million children, have been affected by this year’s heavy monsoon rains which have brought devastating floods and landslides in Pakistan. Floods killed more than 1,700 people and left around 33 million homeless with their belongings and entire livelihoods swept away, and inflicted billions of dollars of damage.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan, handing over an acknowledgement award to Faisal Abdulqader, Emirati Artist during an event, 'We Stand Together' at Pakistan Association Dubai. Also seen are Dr. Faisal Ikram, Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Dr. Omar Al-Muthanna. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

UAE tops the list of donors

“We thank the UAE for all out support for flood victims. The UAE was not only the first country to respond to catestrophy but also provided the largest amount of aid for flood victims,” said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE while speaking at the ceremony. He added that UAE always stands by Pakistan through thick and thin. “UAE is the role model of development that the world has to follow as it not only leads the world in infrastructural development but also in developing human resources, inclusiveness, generosity and vision,” he noted.

Ambassador Tirmizi also praised the Pakistan Assocation for launching ‘We Stand Together’ campaign in collaboration with the UAE humanitarian organisation to provide timely help to flood victims.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, handing over an acknowledgement award to Dr. Zubair Farooq, UAE;s First Urdu poet, during an event, 'We Stand Together' at Pakistan Association Dubai. Also seen are Dr. Faisal Ikram, President, PAD, Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Dr. Omar Al-Muthanna, from CDA. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

PAD commended

In his key note address, Dr Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of Social Regulatory and Licensing Agency at the Community Development Authority (CDA), commended the role that PAD has played in the successful campaign for people in need. “Amid the growth of Dubai, PAD has been one of the most rapidly transforming associations in the past decade. Only in the last 11 months, more than 60 events have been organised by PAD in various domains including sports, education, language, health awareness and more,” he said, adding that PAD has new standards in serving the society with its projects in the field of education, health and welfare of people.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan, handing over an acknowledgement award to Mada Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Programs, Dubai Cares, during an event, 'We Stand Together' at Pakistan Association Dubai. Also seen are Dr. Faisal Ikram, President, PAD, Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Dr. Omar Al-Muthanna, from the CDA. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

We Stand Together campaign

Dr Faisal Ikram President of PAD said: “When the world united to support Pakistan, the UAE led the global humanitarian relief response with the campaign ‘We Stand Together’ to help the people of Pakistan emerge resilient through the challenging time. The UAE leadership facilitated PAD’s flood relief donation drive which successfully dispatched 15 aid containers to the worst-hit aresa in Sindh, Balochistan and KPK.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to CDA, Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Dar Al Ber Society, and the UAE authorities for their constant support. This gesture is yet another testament to the UAE’s continuous resolve to strengthen its ties with Pakistan. A detailed video highlighting the various ways both countries have contributed to each other’s development was presented to the audience, as a show of our tribute to the long-standing bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan.” Dr Faisal also congratulate the receipts of awards and thanked them for their support for Pakistan in difficult times.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan, speaking during an event, 'We Stand Together' at Pakistan Association Dubai. The event aimed to celebrate the 51 glorious years of the United Arab Emirates and commemorate the decades-old friendship of Pakistan and the UAE. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Distinguished members of the Emirati community from fields of health care, welfare, public service, entrepreneurship and more, joined the special evening and were acknowledged for their contributions in strengthening the Pakistan-UAE ties.

The award winners

Hamad Bakheet Al Romaithi, Emirates Red Crescent

Yusuf Yateem, Dar Al Ber Society

Mada Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director Programs, Dubai Cares

Maj. Salah Al Mazrouei, Manager, Dubai Police

Khalid Al Ameri — Emirati Blogger, Columnist and Motivational Speaker

Dr. Ali Abdul Kareem Al Obaidli — Chairman of the UAE’s National Organ Transplant Committee

Faisal Abdulqader — Emirati Artist

Dr. Zubair Farooq — UAE’s first Urdu poet

Alyazi Almheiri — Founder of From The Arabs

Laila Al Jassmi — Founder and CEO Health Beyond Borders