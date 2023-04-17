Eid Al Fitr will occur on Friday or Saturday, depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon.

On April 15, the Eid gifts were distributed at the Pakistan Auditorium at PAD to hundreds of children. Faisal Sunka, Head of Welfare, PAD, said: “Last year, we had an incredible response at the very first Eid Gift Distribution organised by PAD, so we decided to spread the festive joy once again this year.”

Gift bags filled with items donated by community members were packed according to families’ requirements. The event was also designed to provide children with an Eid ‘shopping’ experience as different kinds of items were placed at stalls in the Auditorium. Families from across the emirates picked the gifts for children of all age groups. Traditional Pakistani dresses for women and girls were also among the variety of gifts.

“We are grateful to the authorities and our community for supporting this initiative. Our goal remains to ensure that deserving families are also a part of our joy and celebrations – the essence of PAD truly lies in inclusivity and compassion,” said Sunka.

PAD volunteers sorted and packed the gift bags while also decorating the Auditorium to welcome the families. The activity was also supported by the PAD Ladies Forum who joined in to provide gifts.

Ramadan campaigns

The PAD Welfare team selects deserving cases through a “robust screening process” to ensure they are able to cater to as many individuals as possible. As part of PAD’s annual Ramadan Welfare Campaign, so far over 1,100 food packages have been distributed to families, with the aim to achieve the target of serving 2,000 families.

PAD has also been providing iftar meals at the local Pakistani mosque in Oud Metha area. With the support of Dubai Police and Pakistan Consulate, PAD has helped repatriate 140 prisoners.

Also, a campaign began earlier in Ramadan with the success of the Online Art Auction 2023 – organised each year in collaboration with Poetic Strokes – which saw over 45 artworks sold to raise donations for the free healthcare of patients in need at Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC). In 2022, around 50 per cent of patients at PMC were offered free treatment as part of PAD’s medical welfare services.