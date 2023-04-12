Sharjah: The Sharjah Finance Department has announced that Sharjah government employees will receive their salaries on April 18, two or three days ahead of Eid Al Fitr.
The early payment of April salaries is in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to help families secure their needs for Eid Al Fitr
The decision comes also in keeping with the federal government, which announced the early salary payment at the national level, and a similar directive in Dubai. The move aims to enable employees to meet the needs of their families ahead of Eid, thereby ensuring their happiness.
The finance department is keen to contribute to providing and securing the best environment for employees and their families at Eid.