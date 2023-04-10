Dubai: In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on early disbursement of April salaries of employees of federal government entities, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued directives to pay April salaries to Government of Dubai employees before Eid Al Fitr.
Based on his directives, the Government of Dubai will disburse April salaries to employees on Monday, April 17.
The move is aimed at enabling employees and their families to enjoy the festive occasion.