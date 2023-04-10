Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the early disbursement of April salaries for federal government employees.
As per the directive, federal government employees will receive their salaries starting from Monday, April 17.
The decision comes at a particularly auspicious time, just ahead of Eid Al Fitr celebrations.
With Eid almost 10 days away, UAE residents are eagerly anticipating their first long weekend of the year during the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.
The religious holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, and is a time for celebration and reflection for Muslims around the world.