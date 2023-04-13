Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 1444 will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
According to the Gregorian calendar, the 29th day of Ramadan will fall on Thursday April 20. So Eid holidays will begin from Thursday.
“This comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both, the public and private sectors,” MoHRE said.