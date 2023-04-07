1 of 10
UAE residents are in for a long weekend in less than two weeks with the Eid Al Fitr holidays coming up. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS) said Eid Al Fitr can be expected to fall on Friday, April 21.
Image Credit: Pixabay
2 of 10
Residents are in for a long weekend predicted to fall on April 20, 21, 22 and 23. While these require official confirmation, if you reserve annual leave ahead of or right after these dates you could take a short trip abroad. Here are eight destinations for visa-free travel. The given information is just an indication and may vary from nationality to nationality. Kindly check with your travel agent based on your nationality before confirming your travel plans.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
Maldives: Azure waters, diving and snorkelling, surrounded by the sea - Maldives is a great destination for Eid with many resorts running special deals as well.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 10
Mauritius: Similar to Maldives in its vibe, this country also offers a diverse culinary scene. There are many activities to try as well.
Image Credit: Pixabay
5 of 10
Seychelles: Yet another beach getaway, there are now new routes from the UAE to this gorgeous destination. Explore the islands, go diving or enjoy the restaurant scene there.
Image Credit: Unsplash/Christian Cacciamani
6 of 10
Uncover the wonders of Yerevan, Armenia. Travellers looking for an authentic cultural experience should head to the vibrant city of Yerevan in Armenia. Adventure seekers will be able to uncover the world’s best-preserved Silk Road caravanserais, centuries old top monasteries and exceptional local cuisine.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 10
Bali, Indonesia: For a budget-friendly trip head to Bali for its beautiful rice plantations, culture, temples shopping.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
8 of 10
Kyrgyzstan: Mountains, yurts, pastures and more await travellers here. Enjoy authentic nomadic cultures and cuisine with a home stay in Kyrgyztan.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 10
Baku in Azerbaijan is the right blend of city life and history. The city looks remarkably similar to Dubai with its beachfront sprawling mansions. But that’s also where the similarity ends. The historical city is the perfect marriage of old culture and modern architecture, making it an absolute delight to stroll through its alleyways.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
10 of 10
Tbilisi in Georgia is a popular weekend destination from the UAE owing to low costs of travel and a complete change of scenery. Scale the Caucasian mountains, visit the Black-Sea coast or explore the alleys all over the city. There are also plenty of affordable and delicious local food to be sampled.
Image Credit: Shutterstock