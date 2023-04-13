Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced today that the period from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1444 will be a paid holiday for all federal government employees on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
This came in a circular issued by the authority in implementation of the Federal Cabinet’s decision regarding the calendar of official holidays.
Based on astronomical calculations, Ramadan is expected to extend to 29 days this year. This means that the Eid holiday will start on Thursday, April 20 and most likely end on Sunday, Shawwal 3.
Work is expected to resume on Monday, April 24.